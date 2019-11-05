Karen Rogers shares her family's special connection to 'The Little Mermaid'

When Karen's daughters were younger, and they visited Disney World, they wanted nothing more than to meet Ariel.
As her one daughter grew older, she was able to play the role of Ariel in her high school's musical.
Now, Karen and her family are excited to watch the timeless story play out live!
- Auli'I Cravalho, John Stamos, Queen Latifah ready to go under the sea with 'The Little Mermaid Live!'
The Little Mermaid LIVE is set to air Tuesday at 8 p.m. on 6abc.
Disney is the parent company of 6abc.