PHOENIXVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- There was plenty of excitement in Phoenixville on Thursday night which served as the backdrop for an HBO series filming in the area.The Action Cam was along Bridge Street which was closed down so film crews could set up shop.Actress Kate Winslet is the star of the limited series, titled "Mare of Easttown."The film crew will be making its way through various locations in Delaware and Chester Counties through April.