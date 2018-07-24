Philadelphia Eagles Center Jason Kelce traded in his cleats for his saxophone Tuesday evening.The Super Bowl Champ joined the Philadelphia Orchestra at the Mann Center.It was only fitting they invited him to take center stage with his baritone sax and play along with the Eagles Fight Song.Fans went wild and sang along as highlights from the season played on the big screen.Merrill Reese, the voice of the Eagles, emceed the event.Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie stopped by with the Lombardi Trophy and Brandon Graham also made an appearance.------