Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Kelly Ripa, husband Mark Consuelos donate $1 million to aid in COVID-19 relief

NEW YORK -- Kelly Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos are donating $1 million to help in coronavirus relief efforts

Their donation to the New York Governor's office will be used to purchase urgently needed ventilators and to help the WIN organization, which runs 11 women's shelters in New York City.

New York state's coronavirus caseload is growing so fast that official counts quickly become obsolete.

The number of cases is growing partly because of a dramatic increase in testing. New York has cumulatively tested 22,000 people, including more than 7,500 in the past day, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcoronaviruskelly ripa
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Health reporter Ali Gorman answers key questions on coronavirus
COVID-19: N.J. couple headed to Italy as chaplains for sick
Republicans propose $2400 per couple, $1200 per person
First responders taking precautions amid COVID-19 outbreak
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Wolf orders all "non-life-sustaining" businesses in Pa. to close
Latest COVID-19 updates for the Philadelphia region
Health commissioner warns Philadelphia as test sites prepare to open
COVID-19: N.J. couple headed to Italy as chaplains for sick
First responders taking precautions amid COVID-19 outbreak
9 total coronavirus deaths in NJ; personal care businesses to close
COVID-19 Montco: Cases jump to 55; drive-thru testing opens Saturday
Show More
3 members of 76ers organization test positive for COVID-19
Camden County still waiting on COVID-19 test kits
Trump says FDA to approve drugs for COVID-19 treatment
Some Philadelphia Asian Americans link attacks to coronavirus rhetoric
COVID-19: All PSSA, Keystone exams canceled in Pa.
More TOP STORIES News