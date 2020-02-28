Arts & Entertainment

Kelsea Ballerini to perform at Musikfest 2020 on August 6

Kelsea Ballerini arrives at the 53rd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Country singing superstar Kelsea Ballerini will take the stage at Musikfest in Bethlehem this summer.

Ballerini will headline on August 6 at the Wind Creek Steel Stage. Her performance begins at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the show are $29-$89 and go on sale on March 3, 10 a.m., to ArtsQuest Members and March 6, 10 a.m., to the public at www.musikfest.org and 610-332-3378.

RELATED: Willie Nelson to headline Musikfest 2020

Other acts announced for the festival include The National July 31, Shinedown Aug. 4, Willie Nelson Aug. 5, Poison Aug. 7 and Darius Rucker Aug. 8.

The 37thedition of Musikfest takes place July 31 to Aug. 9.
