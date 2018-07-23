Representatives for rapper Jay-Z are expected to meet with Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney on Monday over the decision to move the Made in America festival.Details of where or when the meeting will take place have not yet been released.The meeting comes after it was announced Jay-Z's annual Made in America event would not be allowed on the Ben Franklin Parkway after this year.That's where it has been held every Labor Day weekend since 2012.Jay-Z penned an op-ed in the Philadelphia Inquirer saying he is disappointed the city's decision.Mayor Kenney has called it a misunderstanding.Last week, officials in Milwaukee, Wisconsin invited Jay-Z to bring the festival there. Alderman Khalif Rainey said in a letter to Jay-Z's company, Roc Nation, that Milwaukee is known as a city of festivals because it hosts dozens of events annually, including Summerfest.------