kevin hart

Kevin Hart: Hosting Muscular Dystrophy Association telethon is a 'major level-up'

It's the first telethon in six years for the MDA.
By JAMIA PUGH

FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2020 file photo shows Kevin Hart during an interview in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

LOS ANGELES -- Kevin Hart says hosting a re-imagined online fundraiser for the Muscular Dystrophy Association is "a major level-up for me."

"It's different from anything that you've really seen me do. And there's a great reason behind it," said the comic and actor, who is leading the MDA Kevin Hart Kids Telethon online on Saturday.

It's the first telethon in six years for the MDA, once known for its popular hours-long Labor Day broadcast hosted for decades by famed comic and actor Jerry Lewis. Lewis last hosted in 2010 and died in 2017.

SEE ALSO: All-In Challenge: Cherry Hill doctor wins role in Kevin Hart movie
EMBED More News Videos

A South Jersey doctor on the frontlines will play a role in one of Kevin Hart's next movies.



Hart says he's honored at the opportunity to fill Lewis' shoes. "There's no way not to acknowledge the works that he's done," he said. "What he's done for so many and the money that he's raised while doing it, is just astronomical."

Joining the Philadelphia comedian will be a star-studded group of friends including Gabrielle Union Wade, Usain Bolt and Jack Black. The 41-year-old comic, who suffered major back injuries in a car crash last year, says he hopes his charity work helps to "plant a flag of reason for my existence."

"At this point in my life and my career, it's finding other things to hold on to," Hart said. "Entertainment and comedy - it's been a thing, it's been what I'm known for, and I've pushed hard to be successful at it. If I can match that energy and switch the gears and start to do things for others and bring awareness and a high level of positivity to the world and hopefully bring people together, put smiles on the faces, heal some, do for some, I will feel like I've done my job while here."

The two-hour event will benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association and Hart's Help From the Hart Charity. It'll be streamed on LOL Network platforms including YouTube and PlutoTV.

SEE ALSO: Kevin Hart donates meals to Philadelphia families during coronavirus pandemic
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmententertainmentkevin hartu.s. & worldmda telethon
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
KEVIN HART
Philly duo Smith, Hart starring in 1980s movie remake
Kimmel, Hart surprise Philly nurse with $10K
'It feels surreal': NJ doctor wins role in Kevin Hart movie
Cherry Hill doctor wins role in Kevin Hart movie
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fact Check: Trump, Biden's final presidential debate
18-year-old shot and killed walking to Philadelphia gym
Man shot during post-funeral gathering in Ardmore
Wentz rallies Eagles to 22-21 win, 1st place in NFC East
Poll: Who won the debate?
Troubleshooters: Getting answers about unemployment
Families deciding whether to skip trick-or-treating this year
Show More
Shots fired at grandfather, 3 teens in West Philly
Man accused of plotting to kill Biden; van with guns found
21-year-old in serious condition after Strawberry Mansion shootout
AccuWeather: Morning Fog Today and Saturday, Big Chill On Sunday
Top 6: Dining spots in Ambler, Pa.
More TOP STORIES News