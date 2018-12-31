"So the tour's over and I told my guys I was going to do something special for them," Hart, 39, said in a video posted on Instagram Saturday. "They had no idea what it was. I just surprised my whole team with old schools."
In the video, Hart walked around to show off the muscle cars he bought for each crew member. "I mean it when I say 'I love my team,''" Hart said.
"This tour has been amazing. I wouldn't be where I am today without my team. Love y'all.....We ride together we die together....Plastic Cup Boyz for Life!!!!!"
A few hours later, Hart posted that the men decided to form a club: the "Plastic Cup Boyz Car Club."
"...we are getting jackets and hats and gloves with no finger tips..."
It's reported that Hart's net worth is around $120 million.
