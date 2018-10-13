ENTERTAINMENT

Kevin Hart to begin producing shows for Nickelodeon

Kevin Hart to begin producing shows for Nickelodeon. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on October 13, 2018.

Philadelphia native Kevin Hart is broadening his audience to include tweens and teens.

His 'Hartbeat Productions' company just signed a deal to develop and produce live-action shows for Nickelodeon.

He says the network represents everything that's fun about being a kid.

Earlier this week, Hart had to cancel shows in Pensacola and Tallahassee because of Hurricane Michael.

He says his team is trying to reschedule those shows.

