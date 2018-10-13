Kevin Hart to begin producing shows for Nickelodeon

Philadelphia native Kevin Hart is broadening his audience to include tweens and teens.
His 'Hartbeat Productions' company just signed a deal to develop and produce live-action shows for Nickelodeon.
He says the network represents everything that's fun about being a kid.
Earlier this week, Hart had to cancel shows in Pensacola and Tallahassee because of Hurricane Michael.
He says his team is trying to reschedule those shows.
