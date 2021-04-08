Arts & Entertainment

Khloé Kardashian shows unedited body to address unauthorized photo release

By Lisa Respers France
EMBED <>More Videos

Khloé Kardashian shows unedited body to address unauthorized photo release

Khloé Kardashian is speaking out regarding an unedited photo of herself her team reportedly worked to get taken off the internet.

On Wednesday the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star used her verified Instagram account to post videos and a photo of herself along with a statement which began "Hey guys, this is me and my body unretouched and unfiltered."

"The photo that was posted this week was beautiful," the statement read. "But as someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn't flattering in bad lighting or doesn't capture your body the way it is after working to hard to get it to this point -- and then shares it to the world -- you should have every right to ask for it not to be shared -- no matter who you are."

Kardashian wrote that "the pressure, constant ridicule and judgment my entire life to be perfect and to meet other's standards of how I should look has been too much to bear."

Earlier this week is was reported that her team was trying to get the casual shot, which showed Kardashian in a bikini by the pool, removed citing copyright infringement.



"The color edited photo was taken of Khloé during a private family gathering and posted to social media without permission by mistake by an assistant," Tracy Romulus, chief marketing officer for KKW Brands, told Page Six in a statement.

On Wednesday, the reality star and entrepreneur who is part of the famous Kardashian-Jenner clan talked in her posted statement about being labeled "the fat sister" and "the ugly sister" on social media.

"You never quite get used to being judged and pulled apart and told how unattractive one is, but I will say if you hear anything enough then you will start to believe it," her statement read. "This is how I have been conditioned to feel, that I am not beautiful enough just being me."

She said she will continue to use filters and photo editing "unapologetically," just as she wears makeup and gets manicures to "present myself to the world the way I want to be seen."

"My body, my image and how I choose to look and what I want to share is my choice," Kardashian wrote. "It's not for anyone to decide or judge what is acceptable anymore."

The-CNN-Wire
& 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrityphotokardashian family
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NFL pro killed 5, including 2 children, then self in SC: AP
Philly police officer shot during traffic stop; suspect killed
Federal, local officials announce 'All Hands on Deck' initiative to combat violence
Biden announces executive action on gun control
Man charged with ethnic intimidation following Chinatown assault
Philadelphia school district expands summer learning programs
Please Touch Museum reopens to members after 58 weeks
Show More
Investigation into SEPTA's safety record reveals alarming trend
Massive fire destroys NJ apartment building; 4 firefighters hurt
Man charged in Cherry Hill apartment killing on Easter morning
Police bodycam shows Black man arrested during search for white suspect
AccuWeather: Another Spring Beauty
More TOP STORIES News