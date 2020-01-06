Arts & Entertainment

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban to donate $500k to help fight Australian wildfires

Actress Nicole Kidman and country singer Keith Urban are joining in on the list of celebrities to help firefighters battle the deadly wildfires in Australia.

The couple took to Instagram saying that they will donate $500,000 to the rural fire services.

"Our family's support, thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by the fires all over Australia," both couples posted to Instagram. "We are donating $500,000 to the Rural Fire Services who are all doing and giving so much right now."



On Saturday, American singer Pink also plans to donate $500,000 to battle the Australian wildfires.

The family of the late "Crocodile Hunter" Steve Irwin also is coming to rescue by rescuing and saving more than 90,000 animals.

The Australian wildfire, raging since September, has taken the lives of 23 people, destroyed more than 1,400 homes and killed or displaced thousands of animals.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrityaustraliawildfiredonations
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Girl, 12, struck by vehicle while crossing street to board school bus
PA Turnpike crash: 3 dead from NYC, 2 from Pa. identified
Eagles call hit on Carson Wentz dirty; Jadeveon Clowney denies intent
Eagles lose to Seahawks, eliminated from playoffs
2 injured in head-on crash on Roosevelt Boulevard
AG Josh Shapiro is unimpressed with Catholic Church reform
AccuWeather: Breezy and cool today
Show More
Car carrier catches fire on New Jersey Turnpike
Fire consumes garage, several cars in Chadds Ford
5.8-magnitude quake strikes Puerto Rico, damage reported
Eagles fan who rescued mother from fire invited to Wild Card game
Priest removed after allegedly taking pictures of high school wrestlers
More TOP STORIES News