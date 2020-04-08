modern family

'Kids' of 'Modern Family' discuss series finale, life in quarantine on 'Kimmel'

Over the last 11 years, "Modern Family" fans have watched its cast of kids grow up into adults, "all of legal drinking age," as Jimmy Kimmel pointed out during a "Live From His House" segment Tuesday.

"Now do you feel old?" he joked.

"Modern Family" stars Sarah Hyland, Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould and Rico Rodriguez joined Kimmel via video chat to talk about the show's finale, which airs Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT after the documentary "A Modern Farewell," which looks back at the show's creation and run.

The "kids" said they would stay in touch and told Kimmel they cried on the last day of filming.

"I hugged Nolan as he sobbed," Winter said.

"For me, I was kind of keeping it together for the last shot ... and then all of the sudden Ed [O'Neill] put his arm around me, and then I just went zero to 100 real quick. It was just waterworks the rest of the day," Rodriguez added.

The case also participated in a virtual "sibling-rivalry" style scavenger hunt, where Kimmel asked them to find something they love, read texts from "Modern Family's" Julie Bowen and find the largest bottles of alcohol in their homes.

Watch the video in the media player to see the full interview.

"A Modern Farewell" airs tonight at 8|7c followed by the "Modern Family" series finale at 9|8c and "Who Wants To Be a Millionaire" at 10|9c.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentjimmy kimmel liveabcmodern family
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MODERN FAMILY
'Modern Family' says goodbye after 11 seasons
Jesse Tyler Ferguson gives back on 'Extreme Makeover'
Eric Stonestreet, Will Forte on 'Millionaire'
'Modern Family' vs 'Jeopardy'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
White House keeping eye on Philly as potential COVID-19 hot spot
1,680 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Pa.
Bernie Sanders suspends presidential campaign
Biden discusses Trump phone call, surprising COVID-19 consequences
COVID-19 cases rise to 4,777 in Philadelphia
COVID-19 pandemic hitting Philadelphians hard
AccuWeather: Rain Ending, Nice and Mild This Afternoon
Show More
New cloth mask policy, arrest guidance within Philly Police Department
300,000 have recovered from COVID-19 worldwide
Dad arrested in front of daughter for social distancing violation
How to help the seniors in your life during COVID-19
ACME Markets limiting number of customers
More TOP STORIES News