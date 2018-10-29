ENTERTAINMENT

Kimmel, Damon wear 'I'm with stupid' shirts at World Series

EMBED </>More Videos

Damon, Kimmel, Affleck watch World Series. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on October 29, 2018. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

LOS ANGELES (WPVI) --
One of Hollywood's biggest fake feuds was in the spotlight during Game 5 of the World Series game.

Jimmy Kimmel and Matt Damon sat next to each other during the game.

Both were wearing matching 'I'm with Stupid' t-shirts, each with an arrow pointing toward one another.

They were also joined by Damon's longtime friend and fellow Red Sox fan Ben Affleck.

The Red Sox defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 to win the World Series Championship.

(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
