Kimmel, Damon wear 'I'm with stupid' shirts at World Series

One of Hollywood's biggest fake feuds was in the spotlight during Game 5 of the World Series game.Jimmy Kimmel and Matt Damon sat next to each other during the game.Both were wearing matching 'I'm with Stupid' t-shirts, each with an arrow pointing toward one another.They were also joined by Damon's longtime friend and fellow Red Sox fan Ben Affleck. The Red Sox defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 to win the World Series Championship.------