Emmys won't "be like any awards show you've seen before," Kimmel says

LOS ANGELES -- This year's Prime Time Emmy Awards, airing Sunday night on ABC, might be a "beautiful disaster," third-time host Jimmy Kimmel admits.The ceremony will forego its usual red carpet celebration and instead, like so many other large scale events, will go on virtually.The comic and host of ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live and a small crew will be in Los Angeles at The Staples Center.The lucky winners will accept their trophies remotely, and Kimmel expects to use "all of the skills he's acquired over his entire lifetime."It's been just four years since he last hosted the show honoring TV's best.So much has happened, it now seems like a lifetime ago."You have to accept that and try to have fun within the confines," Kimmel said.The ceremony will be unique in the 70+ year history of The Emmys, but the host sees that as an opportunity."We are fortunate enough if you could call it that, to be the first ones to do this and if people are bored by awards shows in general, one thing I can guarantee you, this one will not be like any awards show you've seen before," Kimmel said.Jimmy has embraced the changes brought about by these unique circumstances, how will he be taking the negatives and turn them into positives?"Well that is the key, recognize your limitations. We're not going to have an audience. There won't be anyone to laugh at the jokes we're working on," Kimmel said.Kimmel is back in a tux after taking the summer off to vacation with his family in a camper he bought and then drove himself.He jokes that "it was very similar to a mid-80's Chevy Chase movie. Let's just put it that way."Jimmy says he found out, "he's good at doing nothing" so now feels re-charged, rejuvenated, and ready for anything on Sunday night."I mean there is a danger that we could lose all our connections, and I will tell you, there's no back-up plan. It could come down to me just sitting on a stool reading names and going, 'yeah, this is a great performance. Congratulations, to... Jennifer Anniston, who we cannot see," Kimmel said.All kidding aside, Kimmel says he wants to make sure this year's winners do not feel cheated, and he says, you can expect the show to pay tribute to, "the people who are leading us through this pandemic."