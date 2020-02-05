Oscars

Oscars 2020: Laura Dern describes 'Marriage Story' role as 'most fun character ever'

HOLLYWOOD -- So far this awards season, it's been good to be Laura Dern. The Hollywood veteran has picked up just about every possible trophy. Now, she's been nominated for an Oscar for her scene-stealing, shark divorce attorney in "Marriage Story."

"It's the most fun character ever," said Dern.

And that's saying a lot, considering Dern has been acting for 40 years. She's nominated as best supporting actress for "Marriage Story."

'It's the most perfectly written script I've ever read. Every word is perfection. Every stage direction is included. It's like reading a great playwrights work," she said.

This is Dern's third Oscar nod. She was invited to the Oscar party for 2014's "Wild," and back in 1991 for "Ramblin' Rose." This awards season, Dern has already been awarded the Golden Globe, the Critics' Choice and the SAG Award. An Oscar nomination was just icing on the cake.

"It's so lovely, and to be here with a couple, Noah Baumbach with "Marriage Story" and Greta Gerwig with "Little Women," I spent the last year and a half with these two movies, we've really become family," said Dern.

Dern says she's hoping to make it a real "family affair" on Oscar Sunday and told us what would make it a perfect day: "Attending with my mother (Diane Ladd), while my father (Bruce Dern) is also there, which I think is possible to get my wish."

Don't miss the Oscars live on Sunday, Feb. 9, on ABC. Coverage begins at 10 a.m.
