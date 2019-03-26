Learn and play: 3 events for families in Philadelphia this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Raising the Bar: Integrating Early Childhood, Early Intervention and Behavioral Supports
Families with young children, ages 0-8, are invited to an early childhood education conference this Friday at Drexel University.
The day-long conference will explore how to provide social-emotional support to young children -- including how to best manage difficult behaviors, and suspension and expulsion policies. Keynote speeches will also be delivered by Dr. Rosemarie Allen, CEO of the Institute for Racial Equity and Excellence; and Dorothy Morelli, president of Cultivating Awareness and Resilience in Education.
When: Friday, March 29, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: Drexel University, Behrakis Grand Hall, 3210 Chestnut St.
Price: $0-$30
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Women In Leadership Inspiring Young Women
Come Friday evening, young women can join a mixer and panel discussion dedicated to cultivating leadership skills. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet and discuss their ambitions with the featured panelists before the discussion begins.
When: Friday, March 29, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Where: Temple University, Student Faculty Center, 3340 N Broad St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Play-A-Palooza 2019
Finally, celebrate the seasonal opening of the Smith Memorial Playground & Playhouse with an all-day play party featuring nature play, live performances, soccer, games, giveaways and more.
When: Saturday, March 30, noon-4 p.m.
Where: Smith Memorial Playground & Playhouse, 3500 Reservoir Drive
Price: $10; donations accepted
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets