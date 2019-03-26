Arts & Entertainment

Learn and play: 3 events for families in Philadelphia this week

Photo: Leo Rivas/Unsplash

By Hoodline
This week brings plenty of opportunities for parents, ambitious young women and youngsters who just want to play. Read on for a full rundown.

---

Raising the Bar: Integrating Early Childhood, Early Intervention and Behavioral Supports




Families with young children, ages 0-8, are invited to an early childhood education conference this Friday at Drexel University.

The day-long conference will explore how to provide social-emotional support to young children -- including how to best manage difficult behaviors, and suspension and expulsion policies. Keynote speeches will also be delivered by Dr. Rosemarie Allen, CEO of the Institute for Racial Equity and Excellence; and Dorothy Morelli, president of Cultivating Awareness and Resilience in Education.

When: Friday, March 29, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Drexel University, Behrakis Grand Hall, 3210 Chestnut St.

Price: $0-$30

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Women In Leadership Inspiring Young Women




Come Friday evening, young women can join a mixer and panel discussion dedicated to cultivating leadership skills. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet and discuss their ambitions with the featured panelists before the discussion begins.

When: Friday, March 29, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: Temple University, Student Faculty Center, 3340 N Broad St.

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Play-A-Palooza 2019




Finally, celebrate the seasonal opening of the Smith Memorial Playground & Playhouse with an all-day play party featuring nature play, live performances, soccer, games, giveaways and more.

When: Saturday, March 30, noon-4 p.m.

Where: Smith Memorial Playground & Playhouse, 3500 Reservoir Drive

Price: $10; donations accepted

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
