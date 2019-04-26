Arts & Entertainment

Fomer Eagles RB LeSean McCoy tweeted major spoiler for Avengers: Endgame

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Follow Shady's Twitter account at your peril.

Former Eagle and current Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy has tweeted out a major spoiler for Avengers: Endgame.

In fact, he tweeted the spoiler not once - but twice.

If you are planning to see the movie this weekend, consider yourself warned.





The newest Avengers film got off to a mighty start at the box office, earning a record $60 million from Thursday night preview showings, according to the Walt Disney Co.

The previous record holder was "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" which earned $57 million from Thursday previews in 2015.

Internationally, Disney said on Friday that "Avengers: Endgame" has already grossed $305 million in its first two days in theaters with over half of that tally coming from China.

Box office prognosticators are projecting that the film could earn anywhere from $260 million to $300 million domestically, and between $800 million and $1 billion globally when the dust settles and final numbers are reported Monday.

