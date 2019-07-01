Arts & Entertainment

Rapper Lil Nas X appears to come out in tweet

Rapper Lil Nas X posted a tweet at the end of Pride Month that appears to say he's coming out as gay.



The post has artwork from his new album with a rainbow and a tweet that said, "Some of y'all already know. Thought I made it obvious. This is what I gotta do, can't be regretting when I'm old."

The post has artwork from his new album with a rainbow with a tweet that said, "Thought I made it obvious."



The post encourages his fans to "listen closely" to his new song "c7osure."

Lil Nas X has a chart topper with "Old Town Road" that's the longest-running number one hit of the year.

RELATED: Kids sing 'Old Town Road' to officer on horse in Atlanta park
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentgaylgbtqlgbtq priderapperu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Roving crowd of young adults damages multiple police cars
Owners of Hahnemann file for bankruptcy
Police: Girl, 9, critical after illegal explosive device detonates inside home
ESPN: Miami finalizing sign-and-trade with 76ers to acquire Butler
Woman sentenced for strangling grandmother, wrapping her in plastic
2 good Samaritans save residents in Cherry Hill house fire
AccuWeather: Still Comfortable Today, Hot and Humid Starting Tuesday
Show More
Fishermen hook 6-foot shark off LBI
Schumer: ATF should investigate Dominican Republic deaths
Bill to make underage drinking a civil offense heads to governor's desk
Atlantic City's Haven Nightclub closing this summer
Double shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 critical
More TOP STORIES News