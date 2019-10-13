Arts & Entertainment

Lisa Frank fans can live out rainbow dreams in new downtown Los Angeles hotel room

LOS ANGELES (WPVI) -- A new hotel room in downtown Los Angeles is letting kids from the '90s live out their Lisa Frank rainbow dreams.

Hotels.com partnered with the artist to create a customized penthouse suite decked out with dolphins, unicorns and rainbow everything.

Lisa Frank is best known for her hyper-bright school supplies in the '90s.



The suite at the Barsala goes for $199 per night.

Reservations open on Friday.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcaliforniahoteltravel
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Girl, 10, dies after falling off ride at New Jersey festival
1 dead, 1 critical following fire in Southwest Philadelphia
AccuWeather: Becoming Cloudy
2nd person dead in Hard Rock Hotel collapse
Police search for 17-year-old father, 1-year-old baby
Guests tackle shooter who opened fire at church wedding ceremony
Dad claims adopted daughter is adult who tried to kill family
Show More
93-Year-Old Veteran Opens Boozy Bakery
Crime Fighters: Who killed Catherine Brown?
Part of Schuylkill Expressway EB remains closed tonight
Woman escaping police custody struck by car in Maple Shade
Angels deny knowledge of Tyler Skaggs' drug use
More TOP STORIES News