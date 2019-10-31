Arts & Entertainment

'Live with Kelly and Ryan' prepares to top last year with elaborate Halloween show

NEW YORK -- It's become a Halloween tradition at "Live with Kelly and Ryan" -- each year the costumes of the audience who come to see the show seem to get more elaborate and the costume changes of the hosts become more numerous.

In 2017, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest switched identities and came out as each other. Last year, they stepped into a way, way back machine to recall old TV shows.

Look for more of that Wednesday morning on "Live's Best Halloween Show Ever (Viral Edition)." An advance clip shows them dressed as the Addams Family.

EMBED More News Videos

Sandy Kenyon has the latest on the 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' Halloween show.



To call the preparations "elaborate" would be an understatement. Ripa says she is, "really sort of astounded at what we come up with and how, you know, how much planning it takes."

As in previous years, the audience will come in costume, and the hosts play numerous roles in the course of an hour with some of the bits pre-taped.

RELATED: Tricks and treats for 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' and their EPIC Halloween show

Seacrest said that he doesn't "even know what character we're playing, but we're in roller skates and satin. I'm in satin black shorts and a pink top."

"These two," said Executive Producer Michael Gelman pointing to the hosts, "are willing to do almost anything. There's a lot of hemming and hawing, and I don't know, and in the end, they do it."

In part that's because the two friends are so comfortable with each other, and even Gelman gets into the act. There's a method to this madness: the annual episode always boosts ratings.

"Every year we go so crazy and so big," Gelman said. "That you want it to be better the next year, but it's hard to keep topping ourselves."

For the first time this year, entertainment reporter Sandy Kenyon's alter-ego, cranky critic Randy Kenyon, makes an appearance on the Halloween show. Spoiler alert - Randy isn't quite as friendly Sandy.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthalloweenlive kelly and ryanabcu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man confesses to killing 4 family members in West Philly: Police
Fmr. Starbucks regional director sues company, claims racial discrimination
Halloween 2019 forecast: Rainy day leads to mild, mostly dry evening
Suspect wanted after elderly woman assaulted on SEPTA bus
SUV crashes into Philadelphia Democratic City Committee building
2 day care teachers charged with child abuse, a third under investigation
Embiid, Towns ejected after brawl at Wells Fargo Center
Show More
Philadelphia Eagles' Avonte Maddox says he lost feeling in body for about 20 seconds after collision
AccuWeather: Day time rain, evening lull, late night gusty storms
Alex Trebek releases PSA for pancreatic cancer awareness
New video of Cuba Gooding, Jr. shows alleged touching
Gritty surprises cancer-stricken boy who wrote adorable letter
More TOP STORIES News