Hamilton's Christopher Jackson headlines live COVID-19 relief concert for Kimmel Center

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- On Saturday night, Christopher Jackson, famous for his role as George Washington in Hamilton, is headlining "Live from the West Side," a COVID-19 relief concert.
It's a show happening on a stage, with a live band, on Manhattan's West Side. It's co-presented by the Kimmel Center in Philadelphia.
"I have been itching, like so many others, to get on stage with the prospect of being able to do it safely," says Jackson.
"Live from the West Side" will feature a mashup of his hits and his favorites.
"You will get a little bit of 'In the Heights,' a little bit of 'Hamilton' and what I think is going to be a really beautiful tribute to one of idols, Harry Belafonte," Jackson says.
The show supports institutions like the Kimmel Center, which have been dark since March. Every show and every event has been canceled.
"They just evaporated immediately and we have just gone on this wave of cancellations and we haven't been able to replace them," says Frances Egler, the senior director of programming for the Kimmel Center. "This is a chance to support live performance."
It's also a chance to keep people employed and preserve all of the programs that the Kimmel offers, like free events and resources and education for kids.
"These kinds of things are the kinds of things that saved my life as a young artist, and gave me a glimpse of what was possible," Jackson says.
Yes, this show will be live, in a virtual space. It's a way to connect through entertainment in a new way.
"I am imagining how an audience is going to respond," Jackson says. "I think our goal in this show is, for nothing else, to put a smile on your face and walk away feeling a little better than the way you did when they sat down."
This digital, live concert requires a $40 donation to stream it in your home.
CLICK HERE to learn more about the event.
