Live with Kelly and Ryan celebrate holidays with sweater party, special guests

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are keeping the holiday spirit front and center with two special holiday broadcasts: "Live's Holiday Sweater Party" and "Live with Kelly and Ryan @ Home for the Holidays."On Friday, Dec. 18, "Live's Holiday Sweater Party" is the show's yearly tribute to that most iconic and festive piece of holiday garb. And both hosts have shown they're willing to risk embarrassment so viewers can have a little fun."We just want to make people laugh and smile," Ripa said. "And if wearing sweaters with flamingos on them or Ryan with his little Santa brightens up somebody's day, then you know we'll do it."Joining in the 2020 festivities will be Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, checking in with Kelly and Ryan to talk about their movie "The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two.""We both bring our own holiday spirit, traditions, and stories into this show, because we like to relive them and talk about them," Seacrest said. "This time of year is my favorite, because Christmas eve we have a big, fondue dinner. Christmas morning, she and I both have sausage balls. It's very exciting.""Live's" annual holiday-sweater pageant is going virtual this year, with five finalists vying for a $2,000 prize. Adding to the fun will be a virtual audience from across the country, all decked out in their holiday best.But the big winners here are the hosts, who have reached new heights in the ratings by bringing viewers into their own lives."So far, we've been very, very fortunate and very lucky that everybody has remained healthy," Ripa said. "So really, this year, that's all we ask for."Then, on Tuesday, Dec. 22, the singing superstar most connected to Christmas, Mariah Carey, will be on hand for the 2020 edition of "Live's" annual holiday episode, "Live with Kelly and Ryan @ Home for the Holidays."Carey will celebrate the countdown to Christmas with the hosts and share details about her new Apple TV+ program, "Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special."In addition, singer Alanis Morissette will offer up a beautiful rendition of the John Lennon/Yoko Ono classic "Happy X-Mas (War Is Over)."