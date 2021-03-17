'Live with Kelly and Ryan' marks 52 straight weeks as top-rated daytime talk show among women

NEW YORK -- "Live with Kelly and Ryan" is celebrating a remarkable accomplishment as the No. 1 daytime - network or syndicated - talk show among Women 25-54 (0.8 rating) - for 52 consecutive weeks.
That dates back to the week of 3/9/20.
In addition, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" ranks as this season's No. 1 daytime talk show with Women 25-54 (0.8 rating).
For the first time ever in its 33 seasons on television, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" is the season's No. 1 syndicated talk show across all key Nielsen measures.
The show leads runner-up "Dr. Phil" by 6% in Households (1.9 rating vs. 1.8 rating), by 6% in Total Viewers (2.666 million vs. 2.516 million) and by 14% with Women 25-54 (0.8 rating vs. 0.7 rating).
On average for the season, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" dominates "Ellen" by enormous double-digit margins across all key measures: Households (+73% - 1.9 rating vs. 1.1 rating), Total Viewers (+77% - 2.666 million vs. 1.506 million) and Women 25-54 (+60% - 0.8 rating vs. 0.5 rating).
"Live with Kelly and Ryan" grew over the prior week in both Households (+6% - 1.9 rating vs. 1.8 rating) and Total Viewers (+2% - 2.592 million vs. 2.533 million) and held even week to week among Women 25-54 (0.8 rating).
In fact, it's the only daytime talk show to post week-to-week growth in Households
"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.
Discover more about the show and find local listings on the show's website, KellyandRyan.com.
