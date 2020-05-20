Arts & Entertainment

'Live with Kelly and Ryan's Idol Encore' to feature Julia Gargano

NEW YORK -- 'American Idol' contestant Julia Gargano will get one more national TV appearance as she has been chosen to perform on Thursday's "Live with Kelly and Ryan" show.

The winner of American Idol Just Sam performed remotely on Monday's show.

"Live's 'American Idol' Encore" invited fans to vote to give another favorite finalist an additional national TV appearance: an at-home performance on "Live with Kelly and Ryan."

Voting took place at KellyandRyan.com earlier this week and Julia Gargano of Staten Island, New York was revealed as the winner on Wednesday.

She will return to national television to appear on Thursday's 'Live with Kelly and Ryan.'

