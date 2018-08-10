Local American Idol stars heading home for concert in Upper Darby

If you're a fan of American Idol, you surely remember the name Catie Turner and Michael J. Woodard.The two young, local stars-on-the rise became household names overnight, and next Tuesday, they're coming home to perform at the American Idol: Live Concert in Upper Darby."It's going to be so lit. I feel like that energy we are going to get from our hometown is going to be crazy!" said Michael J. Woodard.As part of the top seven on ABCs Inaugural Season of Idol, Catie and Michael are joining the other finalists and winner Maddie Poppe on stage and on tour all summer all across the country."It's going to be a good show and I am excited to see Upper Darby," saidCatie Turner.Where they no doubt expect a huge turnout from Catie's hometown of Langhorne and Michael's friends and family from East Falls in Philadelphia."We are going to be rocking that stage like beasts," added Catie.The show is Tuesday night at the Tower Theatre. Catie remembers camping out there as a freshman in high school to see a concert."It's going to be so weird knowing the place that where I camped out to see a show, I am going be one of the headliners. I am one of the headliners," said Catie.And these two rising stars are so talented, so positive and so sure that our area's success on the show is the reason the American Idol bus tour auditions are pulling right into Philly this September."I think they know that Philly represents talent-wise," said Michael. Catie adds. "Something is in our tap water and it is making us good singers."And if you have considered giving it a shot on Idol like they did.Catie said, "Listen you're at home and wondering God can I sing well it's not gonna hurt to seek and try and I got 9 "nos" before American Idol and the one yes changed my life and I got top seven.Michael adds, "I went through so much prior to American Idol and I was this close to giving up and if I gave up, I would not be not be sitting here right now."You can catch the top seven finalists this coming Tuesday at the Tower Theatre in Upper Darby.They will be joined by special guest Kris Allen, the winner of Idol season 8.------