Arts & Entertainment

South Jersey man hits $1.3 million jackpot at Atlantic City casino

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Since Sunday evening, $1.6 million in jackpots have been awarded at the Hard Rock and Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The latest winner is an Atlantic County resident and local plumbing and HVAC contractor named James.

He hit a $1.3 million Royal Flush Mega Jackpot on Ultimate Texas Hold 'em with a $5 progressive bet -- becoming an instant millionaire.

"It is surreal to have hit a $1.3 million jackpot, especially because playing cards is a little different than laying pipe," said James. "We plan to take care of our family, put money away for our kids and my wife deserves a nice trip."

Hard Rock tells Action News an additional jackpot of $90,000 was won by a Mays Landing resident playing Blazing 7s on Monday. And on Sunday, two people won big on slot machine jackpots, one for $168,657 on the Dollar Storm slot and $80,000 worth of winnings on the Double Gold slot machine.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentatlantic citycasinojackpotgamblinghard rockfeel good
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 people shot outside Southwest Philly gas station
Woman now blind after stranger splashed acid in her face
This bakery accurately predicted the last 3 elections
CA patients, doctors try to understand COVID-19 'brain fog'
'Fall resurgence' of coronavirus has begun in Pa., health officials say
Igloo anyone? Restaurants get creative with outdoor dining
Philadelphia School District releases hybrid learning model
Show More
Barron Trump tested positive for COVID-19, first lady says
Cottonelle wipes recalled over bacteria concerns
Philly nurse who recovered from COVID-19 helps community through pandemic
Local entrepreneur finds new vision despite pandemic
Why college students should fill out the FAFSA immediately
More TOP STORIES News