ENTERTAINMENT

Local stars in "Love Never Dies" at the Academy of Music

EMBED </>More Videos

Local stars in "Love Never Dies" at the Academy of Music. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on October 3, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
It's being called the "spellbinding sequel" to the Phantom of the Opera and right now, "Love Never Dies" is here at the Academy of Music.

The show picks up 10 years after phantom left off. Christine and Raoul are married and unhappily apparently.

The Phantom, having disappeared from the Paris Opera House has created a new life in Coney Island among the thrilling rides and oddity shows.

Northeast Philadelphia native Sean Thompson plays "Raoul."

The Temple University alum has been traveling with this production for more than a year.

He says being a part of the iconic Andrew Lloyd Webber Family has been a dream.

And now bringing it home is an even bigger thrill.

"I have never played the Academy of Music, so for me, it's bigger than playing a Broadway house because it's coming home and playing that theater where, as a kid, I used to go see the touring shows which inspired me to do what I do now. I think the last time I was in the Academy, I saw the touring production of Les Mis in high school and I said I want to do what they're doing and now I am doing it. It's amazingly full circle.
It's almost too much to handle, almost overwhelming - pinching myself how did this happen?" said Thompson.

He says leaving the stage door of the Academy and signing autographs is beyond his dreams.

"Love Never Dies" is at the Academy of Music through Sunday. There are seven more shows.

------

Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentAlicia Vitarellitheater
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ENTERTAINMENT
Film Fest: Julia Roberts' 'Ben is Back' to open, Teddy Pendergrass doc to close
Jeopardy host, Alex Trebek visits 6abc studios in Philadelphia
2018 Philadelphia Film Festival: Full line-up
'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek moderating Pa. debate
More entertainment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes to perform at American Music Awards
Film Fest: Julia Roberts' 'Ben is Back' to open, Teddy Pendergrass doc to close
'A Million Little Things' takes on male breast cancer
Full schedule: 31 Nights of Halloween
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Multiple people shot outside of Dollar General store
Police: Woman sexually assaulted after setting up Tinder meeting
Sister, brother charged in woman's murder; 3rd suspect sought
Bee hives at the center of neighborhood controversy
'Warning shot' fired at wanted Muslim cleric's Pa. compound
Police SUV and civilian vehicle collide in Southwest Philadelphia
AccuWeather: Summer returns Thursday
Wilmington teen shot while traveling in vehicle dies
Show More
Presidential Alert: System test sent to phones nationwide
Dunkin' fires workers who poured water on homeless man
Students create board game focused on deportation
Deputies help woman stranded in middle of road
Creature walks into TV live shot, sparks internet debate
More News