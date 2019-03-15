Local tourist: Snag these hot deals on guided adventures through Philly

50 percent off Prohibition Pub Crawl

Thirsting for some fresh local experiences?From a Prohibition-themed pub crawl to a vodka distillery tour, there are plenty of local adventures offering discounted admission right now. Read on for a rundown.---Learn about Philadelphia's boozy history during a Prohibition-themed tour and bar crawl next weekend. You'll explore colonial brew sites and hear historical accounts of gangsters and moonshine. And following the tour, you'll scout three bars, where you'll enjoy food, drinks, trivia and giveaways.Friday, March 22, 6:30 p.m.; or Saturday, March 23, 5 p.m.Independence Visitor Center, 599 Market St.$34.50 (regularly $69)If you're looking for a spine-chilling activity, check out a tour highlighting the darker side of Philadelphia. You'll explore sites like Benjamin Franklin's grave, and hear tales about madmen like the Corpse Collector and Frankford Slasher.Saturday, March 23, 1 p.m.Independence Visitor Center, 599 Market St.$19.50-$22.50 (regularly $40-$45)Or, celebrate St. Patrick's Day with a tour of Federal Distilling, Philadelphia's first stand-alone distillery. The producer of Stateside Urbancraft Vodka is currently offering guided tours for two, four or eight for up to 68 percent off the regular price. The experience includes a look at the production floor, along with vodka and cocktail samples.Federal Distilling, 1700 N. Hancock St.$10-$26 (up to 68 percent discount off regular price)