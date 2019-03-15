Arts & Entertainment

Local tourist: Snag these hot deals on guided adventures through Philly

Photo: Sabeen Z./Yelp

By Hoodline
Thirsting for some fresh local experiences?

From a Prohibition-themed pub crawl to a vodka distillery tour, there are plenty of local adventures offering discounted admission right now. Read on for a rundown.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

50 percent off Prohibition Pub Crawl





Learn about Philadelphia's boozy history during a Prohibition-themed tour and bar crawl next weekend. You'll explore colonial brew sites and hear historical accounts of gangsters and moonshine. And following the tour, you'll scout three bars, where you'll enjoy food, drinks, trivia and giveaways.

When: Friday, March 22, 6:30 p.m.; or Saturday, March 23, 5 p.m.

Where: Independence Visitor Center, 599 Market St.

Price: $34.50 (regularly $69)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

50 percent off Serial Killers and Cemetery Tour





If you're looking for a spine-chilling activity, check out a tour highlighting the darker side of Philadelphia. You'll explore sites like Benjamin Franklin's grave, and hear tales about madmen like the Corpse Collector and Frankford Slasher.

When: Saturday, March 23, 1 p.m.

Where: Independence Visitor Center, 599 Market St.

Price: $19.50-$22.50 (regularly $40-$45)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Up to 70 percent off Federal Distilling tour





Or, celebrate St. Patrick's Day with a tour of Federal Distilling, Philadelphia's first stand-alone distillery. The producer of Stateside Urbancraft Vodka is currently offering guided tours for two, four or eight for up to 68 percent off the regular price. The experience includes a look at the production floor, along with vodka and cocktail samples.

Where: Federal Distilling, 1700 N. Hancock St.

Price: $10-$26 (up to 68 percent discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to get this deal
Report a Typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthoodline
TOP STORIES
Phillies star Harper hit by 96 mph pitch in ankle, limps off
Man, 20, Rides school bus, goes to school after night of drinking
Trump issues 1st veto after rebuke of border emergency order
Woman stabbed multiple times in SEPTA station
2 boys taken to hospital after contact with powder in W. Philly school
Lockdown lifted at NE Phila. school after live rounds found
Police: 49 dead, 1 charged in New Zealand mosque shootings
Show More
Philadelphia increases patrols at mosques after NZ attack
Police: Serial predator asks teen to pump gas then molests him
Man places hand in pocket to mimic gun during robbery
Military dad surprises children at spring training game
AccuWeather: Evening Shower, T-Storm
More TOP STORIES News