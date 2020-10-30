Operation Varsity Blues

Actress Lori Loughlin reports to California prison after plea in college admissions scandal

DUBLIN, Calif. -- Actress Lori Loughlin began serving her two-month prison sentence at a Dublin, Calif. prison Friday for her role in last year's college admission scheme, a source told ABC News.

In August, a judge accepted Loughlin's plea deal and ruled she must serve two months for paying $500,000, along with her husband, to admit her daughters into the University of Southern California as rowing recruits.

Loughlin's husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, was ordered in August to serve five months in prison for his role in the scheme.

Loughlin was also ordered to pay $150,000 and to complete 100 hours of community service, in addition to the federal prison sentence.

The couple is among dozens of parents implicated in the college admissions scandal that came to light in March of last year.

Prior to the plea deal, the case had been scheduled to go to trial in October.

Because of the "huge emotional and physical toll" the case had on Loughlin and her husband, the two reversed course earlier this year and pleaded guilty to charges relating the admission scandal.

Loughlin and Giannulli previously claimed they were innocent and that their payments were donations, rather than admission bribes.

The federal prison in Dublin is considered low-security and is for female inmates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentdublinscandalhollywoodoperation varsity bluescollegeu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OPERATION VARSITY BLUES
Inside Lori Loughlin & husband's guilty plea in college admissions scam
Loughlin to plead guilty in college scam; Will serve prison time
Gervais zings Felicity Huffman over prison time during Golden Globes
Lori Loughlin accuses feds of withholding evidence
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly under 9 p.m. curfew as city braces for possible unrest
Bodycam video, 911 audio of fatal police shooting to be released Wednesday
2 charged after Philly police find explosives in van
Philly nonprofit offers job to teen after looting caught on camera
Wallace family does not want officers to face murder charges
US COVID cases hit daily record high -- again
Activists call for release of protester charged with arson during unrest
Show More
COVID-19 myths busted: Masks, cold weather risks, and more
Pa. could see a 'red mirage' on Election Night. Here's why
AccuWeather: Wet Start Today, Saturday Morning Freeze Warnings
Deadline today for some Philly parents on sending their kids back to class
Lottery ticket worth $3M sold at Rite Aid in Montco
More TOP STORIES News