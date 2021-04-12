american idol

Luke Bryan to miss Monday's LIVE 'American Idol', guest judge to join the show

Watch American Idol Sunday and Monday nights on ABC! (Check Local Listings)
By Bob Monek
NEW YORK -- The first live show of the 'American Idol' season will go on without one of the three celebrity judges.

Country superstar Luke Bryan is sidelined after testing positive for COVID-19.

He tweeted that he is doing well, resting in quarantine at home, and looks forward to being back soon.



The show will still have 3 judges tonight....

Paula Abdul, an original 'Idol' judge, will step in as a guest judge to join Lionel Ritchie and Katy Perry.



RELATED: Fans vote for the first time to choose American Idol's Top 16

Following America's overnight vote, 10 contestants will be revealed from the top 16 during Monday's show.

The 6 remaining will perform for a chance at one of two spots picked by the judges, rounding out the top 12 for next week's shows.

Find out who makes it to the next round LIVE Monday night on American Idol!

You can see every performance on American Idol's YouTube channel and watch the full episodes anytime on Hulu.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthollywoodentertainmentlionel richiemusicryan seacrestkaty perryluke bryanamerican idol
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
AMERICAN IDOL
American Idol's Top 16 revealed!
'American Idol' recap: Monday's performances
Celebrities perform alongside top 24 on 'American Idol'
American Idol recap: Who wore the eye patch, celebrity duets and more!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Amber Alert issued for missing 2-year-old in Philadelphia
Pa. residents, excluding Philly, eligible for COVID vaccine Tuesday
Woman arrested in connection with death of pregnant mother
Local healthcare hero gets a surprise from GMA, Patti LaBelle
Police: Minnesota officer meant to draw Taser, not handgun
Officer fired, accused of pepper-spraying Black Army officer
AccuWeather: Cloudy and damp today, nicer Tuesday
Show More
Judge refuses to sequester jury in George Floyd murder case
Braves, Mike Trout disagree with Phillies game-winning slide called safe
Tiny dogs scare off bear at Southern California home
Vigil held for Malvern mother who vanished in 2017
Hundreds attend vigil to remember victims of SC mass shooting
More TOP STORIES News