MAD magazine ending newsstand run, special editions still coming

BURBANK, Calif. -- Long-running satirical publication MAD magazine will be leaving newsstands this fall. Really.

The illustrated humor magazine will still be available in comic shops and through mail to subscribers - but after its fall issue, it will just reprint previously published material.

The only new material will come in special editions at the end of the year.

DC, the division of Warner Brothers that publishes the magazine, said MAD will pull from nostalgic cartoons and parodies published over the magazine's 67-year run.

The company also said it would still publish MAD special collections.

Illustrators and comedians, including one-time guest editor "Weird Al" Yankovic, mourned the magazine's effective closure online.

"It's pretty much the reason I turned out weird," he said on Twitter.

