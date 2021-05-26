Arts & Entertainment

Jay-Z's Made in America festival returns to Philadelphia Labor Day weekend

EMBED <>More Videos

Action News The Rush: May 26, 2021

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Made in America Festival will return to the Ben Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia this Labor Day weekend.

Jay-Z's two-day music festival will mark its 10th year, Saturday, September 4 and Sunday, September 5. Fans can purchase early bird tickets now.

The festival was postponed in 2020 due to both the COVID-19 pandemic and civil unrest in the city.

Produced by Roc Nation, this year's festival will benefit the ACLU of Pennsylvania as its official charity partner. A portion of net proceeds will also support The REFORM Alliance, according to a news release.



"We are thrilled to announce Made in America 2021 on the legendary Benjamin Franklin Parkway. This year will be like no other, as Made In America celebrates 10 years of music history making moments," said Jay-Z. "The artists' performances will be even bigger and Cause Village will host a wider range of amazing philanthropic organizations. We look forward to sharing incredible memories with our festival attendees and the city of Philadelphia."

Since the inaugural two-day concert in 2012, the event has generated over $135 million in economic impact for the city of Philadelphia.

No lineup has been announced.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentphiladelphiaphiladelphia newsentertainmentmade in americamusicjay z
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman clinically dead after NJ mass shooting; 2nd arrest made
LIVE: Multiple people killed, injured in San Jose rail yard shooting; suspect dead
AccuWeather Alert: Heat, humidity, scattered storms today
Police ID teen accused of raping woman over 3-hour period
First, this bride's wedding venue caught fire... then her dress burned
Southwest flight attendant loses 2 teeth after passenger attacks
'Super blood moon' lunar eclipse dazzles sky gazers
Show More
3 rescued from burning rowhome in Philadelphia
2 teens dead after shootings less than an hour apart
IRS tax refunds delayed again, which some say is unacceptable
Royal Caribbean cleared to run test cruises
AAA says Memorial Day travel will be up 60% across area
More TOP STORIES News