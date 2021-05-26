Jay-Z's Made in America festival returns to Philadelphia Labor Day weekend

Jay-Z's two-day music festival will mark its 10th year, Saturday, September 4 and Sunday, September 5. Fans can purchase early bird tickets now.
The festival was postponed in 2020 due to both the COVID-19 pandemic and civil unrest in the city.
Produced by Roc Nation, this year's festival will benefit the ACLU of Pennsylvania as its official charity partner. A portion of net proceeds will also support The REFORM Alliance, according to a news release.
See you in Philly!— Made In America Festival (@MIAFestival) May 26, 2021
Made in America 2021 tickets are on sale now!
Get 2-day passes and lock in “Early Bird” pricing while it’s available. https://t.co/SBji1Vol1a pic.twitter.com/iZyZ5EzevA
"We are thrilled to announce Made in America 2021 on the legendary Benjamin Franklin Parkway. This year will be like no other, as Made In America celebrates 10 years of music history making moments," said Jay-Z. "The artists' performances will be even bigger and Cause Village will host a wider range of amazing philanthropic organizations. We look forward to sharing incredible memories with our festival attendees and the city of Philadelphia."
Since the inaugural two-day concert in 2012, the event has generated over $135 million in economic impact for the city of Philadelphia.
No lineup has been announced.