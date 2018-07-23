Made in America Festival to remain on Parkway

Representatives for rapper Jay-Z met with Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and decided to continue to hold the festival along the Ben Franklin Parkway Monday.The Mayor's office released a statement saying Mayor Kenney and Chief Operating Officer of Roc Nation Desiree Perez had a 'productive meeting.'The statement continued to say the City is committed to addressing operational and community challenges associated with this large-scale event.The meeting comes after it was announced Jay-Z's annual Made in America event would not be allowed on the Parkway after this year.That's where it has been held every Labor Day weekend since 2012.Perez released the following statement regarding the decision reached Monday:"We are happy to announce the Made in America festival will continue at the heart of the Philadelphia, the Benjamin Franklin Parkway for many years to come. After a candid and constructive discussion with the Mayor, we are confident any miscommunication is corrected, and we are proactively addressing any concerns. We are committed to bringing the best experience possible to Philadelphians and all music lovers as well as the continuing prosperity of the city."Last week, officials in Milwaukee, Wisconsin invited Jay-Z to bring the festival there. Alderman Khalif Rainey said in a letter to Jay-Z's company, Roc Nation, that Milwaukee is known as a city of festivals because it hosts dozens of events annually, including Summerfest.Kenney said, "I am greatly appreciative of everything that Made in America has done for the City of Philadelphia and I remain committed to its continued success.""The Made in America festival belongs in Philadelphia - the birthplace of our country - and I'm optimistic that we can turn an unfortunate misunderstanding into a positive outcome and even stronger event. I look forward to working with Roc Nation and Live Nation, and maintaining this Philadelphia tradition for years to come," he said.------