PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Many people will be spending their Labor Day weekend at the Made In America festival.Forty to 50 thousand people are expected on the Ben Franklin Parkway for the two-day music festival.Crews have been working around the clock getting the stages set and putting up a giant ferris wheel.Sixty performers will take the stage, including tonight's headliner Cardi B and Travis Scott tomorrow.Police say they are ready for the crowds.There are a lot of road closures near the Parkway