Made in America Festival to remain on Ben Franklin Parkway

Made in America to stay on Parkway: as seen on Action News at 5 p.m., July 23, 2018 (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Jay-Z's Made in America music festival will stay in the heart of Philadelphia after Mayor Jim Kenney reversed course on his decision to move the event.

The mayor's office released a statement on Monday saying Kenney and Chief Operating Officer of Roc Nation Desiree Perez had a 'productive meeting.'

The statement continued to say the city is committed to addressing operational and community challenges associated with this large-scale event.

"We are happy to announce the Made in America festival will continue at the heart of the Philadelphia, the Benjamin Franklin Parkway for many years to come," Desiree Perez, chief operating officer of Roc Nation, said in a joint statement with the mayor.

The meeting comes after it was announced the event would not be allowed on the Parkway after this year, where it has been held every Labor Day weekend since 2012.

The city had said last week the annual festival would need to move to a new location starting in 2019, citing how long it takes to set up and knock down the two-day festival.

Jay-Z accused the mayor of showing "zero appreciation" for what the festival had done for Philadelphia.

Made in America draws up to 50,000 people annually to the parkway, a heavily visited expanse of museums, monuments, fountains and the famed "Rocky" steps at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Nicki Minaj, Meek Mill and Post Malone are set to perform this year.

Kenney said, "I am greatly appreciative of everything that Made in America has done for the City of Philadelphia and I remain committed to its continued success."

"The Made in America festival belongs in Philadelphia - the birthplace of our country - and I'm optimistic that we can turn an unfortunate misunderstanding into a positive outcome and even stronger event. I look forward to working with Roc Nation and Live Nation, and maintaining this Philadelphia tradition for years to come," he said.

Last week, officials in Milwaukee, Wisconsin invited Jay-Z to bring the festival there. Alderman Khalif Rainey said in a letter to Jay-Z's company, Roc Nation, that Milwaukee is known as a city of festivals because it hosts dozens of events annually, including Summerfest.

