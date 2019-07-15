FYI Philly

Mahoning Drive-In is Pa's premier throwback drive-in theater

By Timothy Walton
Throwback movies at a throwback drive-in theater. The Mahoning Drive-in is the only drive-in theater in the country showing movies on 35-millimeter film. The theatre opened way back in 1949 and still uses the same equipment 70 years later. Mahoning has turned the drive-in into a festival-like atmosphere with themed movie events, overnight camping, and a killer concession stand.

The Mahoning Drive-In | Facebook | Instagram
635 Seneca Road, Lehighton, Pa 18235

