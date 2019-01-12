Margot Robbie to star in live-action 'Barbie' movie

Mattel has found its new Barbie.Oscar-nominated actress Margot Robbie will bring the iconic doll to the big screen in a live-action feature film.Robbie is best known for playing Harley Quinn in the comic book movie "Suicide Squad."She also received critical praise and earned an Academy Award nomination for her role in "I, Tonya."There are no details yet about a storyline or when "Barbie" will be released.Since Barbie was released 50 years ago, the doll has taken on more than 150 roles.------