Marshall Brodien, who played 'Wizzo the Wizard' on 'The Bozo Show,' dies at 84

CHICAGO -- One of the most beloved characters on "The Bozo Show" has died.
Marshall Brodien, who played "Wizzo the Wizard" for 26 years, passed away after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. He was 84-years-old.
WGN reports Brodien is survived by his wife, Mary, six children and stepchildren, and 14 grand and great-grandchildren.
Wizzo was known for his catch phrase, "Doody, doody, do." Brodien was also heavily involved in the Cerebral Palsy Telethon on our sister station WLS-TV in Chicago.
"The Bozo Show" aired for more than 40 years before its final episode in 2001.
