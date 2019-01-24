ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Marvel superheroes exhibit coming to the Franklin Institute

Alicia Vitarelli sits down with the cast of 'Avengers: Infinity War' during Action News at 5:30 p.m. on April 26, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Superheroes are heading to The Franklin Institute.

The exhibit Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes honors 80 years of the comic book company.



It includes some of Marvel's most iconic costumes, props, and original art.

The 15,000 square-foot exhibit traces the story of Marvel and its influence on visual culture, including the telling the stories of characters such as Captain America, Spider-Man, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, and Doctor Strange.



Costumes on display include those worn by Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther) in Marvel's Black Panther (2018), and Chris Hemsworth (Thor) in Marvel's Thor: The Dark World (2013), plus the Captain America costume worn by Chris Evans (2015).



It also pays tribute to Stan Lee, Jack Kirby, and Steve Ditko, the creators behind many of Marvel's famous heroes.

Sandy Kenyon reports on the death of Marvel comic legend Stan Lee



The exhibit opens April 13 and runs through September 2.

Tickets are now on sale.

