Matt O'Donnell busts a move for Riverdance's return to Philly

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The iconic stage show Riverdance has been reimagined for its 25th anniversary and is playing at the Merriam Theater through Sunday.

Performers Gianna Petracic and Will Bryant stopped by the Action News studios to give us a sample of their fancy footwork.

The Australian dancers say a lot of training goes into perfecting the moves.

"A lot of the work that we do is jumping off boxes, plyometric kind of stuff," Bryant said.

"Riverdancing is meant to be that nice flow like a river," Petracic said.

Matt O'Donnell tried his own version of Riverdancing - and he also busted out the running man and the moonwalk, teaching the pros a thing or two.

ONLINE: https://www.kimmelcenter.org/events-and-tickets/201920/broadway-philadelphia/riverdance/
