Matt O'Donnell tries out for Jeopardy!

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --What does it take to make it on Jeopardy?
Well, Action News Mornings anchor Matt O'Donnell had the chance to find out.
Matt attended a tryout, along with 20 others, at a secret location on Wednesday.
They took a 50 question exam.
Matt then participated in a Jeopardy round with two other contestants. There were real buzzers, but no Alex Trebek.
And while Matt was answering the questions - or rather, questioning the answers - he had some interesting expressions on his face that you can watch in the video above.
As for the others, they had already been selected to be part of the tryout, so won't be able to take part in this contestant search. However, if you are interested in being on Jeopardy! you can register here.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps