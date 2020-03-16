Coronavirus

Max, Mel Brooks promote social isolation to protect comedy legends

By Andrea Lans
As we're all acclimating to social isolation, celebrities are taking to social media to spread awareness over proper isolation etiquette. Famed author Max Brooks and his father, comedy legend Mel Brooks, are the latest to join the trend with their "Don't be a Spreader" PSA.

Separated by a sliding glass door, Max, 47, reiterates that while COVID-19 may not affect his long-term health, he risks unknowingly spreading the disease to his 93-year-old father.
[Ads /]
But it doesn't end there. As Max states in his Twitter video, his father could spread the disease to other folks such Carl Reiner and Dick van Dyke.


[Ads /]
"And before I know it, I've wiped out a whole generation of comedic legends," Max exclaimed.

The "World War Z" author goes on to list best practices to protect yourself, and of course, the comedy legends, which include hand-washing and social distancing techniques like avoiding crowds, keeping a distance of six feet and staying home.

While he uses humor to stress his point, Max joins the masses of celebrities who are speaking out about coronavirus and what we can do to halt the spread.

On Monday morning, actor and musician Idris Elba confirmed via a Twitter video that he had tested positive for COVID-19 without ever showing any symptoms. Meanwhile, "Game of Thrones" and "Downhill" actor Kristofer Hivju also confirmed on his Instagram Monday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 but has only shown "mild symptoms of a cold."

Academy Award-winning actress Amy Adams recently joined Instagram to launch the "Save With Stories" campaign alongside fellow actress Jennifer Garner. Amid the school closures and isolations, they created a place where kids can watch their favorite celebrities read children's stories.



While Hollywood may have come to a halt due to concerns over the new coronavirus, folks in the entertainment industry are still using their platforms to spread messages promoting good health and showing people how they can aid those in need.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebritycomedycomediancoronavirussocial media
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Some retailers seeing business boom, while others struggle amid coronavirus outbreak
3rd person dies from COVID-19 in New Jersey
Videos show how coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus cancellations: Met Gala, MLB Opening Day postponed
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3rd person dies from COVID-19 in New Jersey
Philadelphia orders business, gov't closings to reduce COVID-19 spread
Latest coronavirus updates for the Philadelphia region
Governor extends COVID-19 shutdown across PA | LIVE
UPenn cancels on-campus commencement amid COVID-19
More COVID-19 testing sites popping up
Del. limits restaurants to take-out, delivery; bans gatherings of 50+ people
Show More
All Pa. state stores closing Tuesday at 9 p.m.
MLB delays opening day to mid-May at earliest due to virus
SEPTA's Regional Rail Line operating on Winter Storm schedule
US tells older people to stay home, all ages to avoid crowds
Supermarkets boom as restaurants try to survive COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News