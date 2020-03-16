Max, Mel Brooks promote social isolation to protect comedy legends



\"And before I know it, I've wiped out a whole generation of comedic legends,\" Max exclaimed.



The \"World War Z\" author goes on to list best practices to protect yourself, and of course, the comedy legends, which include hand-washing and social distancing techniques like avoiding crowds, keeping a distance of six feet and staying home.



While he uses humor to stress his point, Max joins the masses of celebrities who are speaking out about coronavirus and what we can do to halt the spread.



On Monday morning, actor and musician Idris Elba confirmed via a Twitter video that he had tested positive for COVID-19 without ever showing any symptoms. Meanwhile, \"Game of Thrones\" and \"Downhill\" actor Kristofer Hivju also confirmed on his Instagram Monday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 but has only shown \"mild symptoms of a cold.\"



Academy Award-winning actress Amy Adams recently joined Instagram to launch the \"Save With Stories\" campaign alongside fellow actress Jennifer Garner. Amid the school closures and isolations, they created a place where kids can watch their favorite celebrities read children's stories.







While Hollywood may have come to a halt due to concerns over the new coronavirus, folks in the entertainment industry are still using their platforms to spread messages promoting good health and showing people how they can aid those in need.



<div><script src=\"//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js\"></script><div class=\"shortcode-container\"><blockquote class=twitter-tweet data-width=220><p lang=en dir=ltr>If you need to work out while on <a href=https://twitter.com/hashtag/selfquarantine?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw>#selfquarantine</a> try this 😂 hopefully this will brighten your day a little! <a href=https://t.co/4eVYPHYRim>pic.twitter.com/4eVYPHYRim</a></p>— Ashley Tisdale (@ashleytisdale) <a href=https://twitter.com/ashleytisdale/status/1239631893236043784?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw>March 16, 2020</a></blockquote></div></div>





<div><script src=\"//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js\"></script><div class=\"shortcode-container\"><blockquote class=twitter-tweet data-width=220><p lang=en dir=ltr>please <a href=https://t.co/N9WkKyVNn1>pic.twitter.com/N9WkKyVNn1</a></p>— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) <a href=https://twitter.com/ArianaGrande/status/1239248981718208512?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw>March 15, 2020</a></blockquote></div></div>





<div><script src=\"//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js\"></script><div class=\"shortcode-container\"><blockquote class=twitter-tweet data-width=220><p lang=en dir=ltr>I think we can all agree, Covid-19 is an asshole. If you can help, visit, <a href=https://t.co/gDZHbYYurJ>https://t.co/gDZHbYYurJ</a> and/or <a href=https://t.co/2fserjQQQs>https://t.co/2fserjQQQs</a> <a href=https://t.co/4rb4WpoDKo>pic.twitter.com/4rb4WpoDKo</a></p>— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) <a href=https://twitter.com/VancityReynolds/status/1239693316398166020?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw>March 16, 2020</a></blockquote></div></div>

