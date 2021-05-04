Arts & Entertainment

'May the 4th be with you': Baby Yoda helps ring Wall St. opening bell

EMBED <>More Videos

Disney rings opening bell at NYSE to celebrate Star Wars Day

NEW YORK CITY -- Tuesday is May 4, the day Star Wars fans celebrate every year.

In 1978, the classic Star Wars slogan "May the Force Be With You" was flip-flopped into "May the Fourth Be With You" to great others on the Fourth of July, according to Lucasfilm.

The next year, the date was reset to May 4th when a full-page ad appeared in the May 4, 1979 issue of The London Evening News to congratulate British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher on her taking office that day.

"May the Fourth Be With You, Maggie. Congratulations!" it read.

In the years since, Star Wars fans use this day to honor and celebrate that galaxy far, far away.

It has grown in popularity over the years, and to celebrate, the Walt Disney Company virtually rang the New York Stock Exchange's opening bell Tuesday -- with a little hep from Baby Yoda.

The Disney+ streaming service is marking May 4 by releasing an all-new Star Wars series, a Star Wars-themed "The Simpsons" short, and more.

Since "May the 4th Be With You" doesn't carry the same witty punch when translated into other languages, "Star Wars Day" has been adopted to establish a global meaning for this annual worldwide celebration.

Disney is the parent company of this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew york citywall streetentertainmentnew york stock exchangestar wars
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pa. to lift COVID mitigation orders, except masking, on Memorial Day
Mother charged with murder after child remains found in Delaware
Biden aims for vaccinating 70% of adult Americans by July 4
Woman turns to Action News after stolen car gets damaged in police chase
Vaccination rates in these NJ communities are lagging, state says
NJ ending limit on outdoor gathering, cap on indoor dining
Mexico City metro overpass collapses onto road; 23 dead
Show More
Students, parents celebrate teachers in South Jersey
Asian woman hit in the head with hammer while walking in NYC
Porch pirate who dressed as Amazon worker arrested
AccuWeather: Warm and humid today, unsettled through Wednesday
White Castle opening in Orlando draws long lines
More TOP STORIES News