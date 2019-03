The second season of American Idol on ABC premieres this weekend.The judges are back and looking for the next big star among thousands of talented hopefuls.One of those contestants is from Wilmington, Delaware.Watch Alicia Vitarelli's report about 25-year-old Margie Mays.You can catch Margie as she goes for that golden ticket when American Idol returns this Sunday at 8 p.m. on 6abc.