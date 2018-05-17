Alex, 31, a construction manager from Atlanta, Georgia

Blake, 28, a sales representative from Bailey, Colorado

Chase, 27, an advertising vice president from Sanford, Florida

Chris, 30, a sales trainer from Orlando, Florida

Christian, 28, a banker from San Diego, California

Christon, 31, a former Harlem Globetrotter from Los Angeles, California

Clay, 30, a professional football player from Chicago, Illinois

Colton, 26, a former professional football player from Denver, Colorado

Connor, 25, a fitness coach from St. Petersburg, Florida

Darius, 26, a pharmaceutical sales representative from Sherman Oaks, California

David, 25, a venture capitalist from Denver, Colorado

Garrett, 29, a medical sales representative from Reno, Nevada

Grant, 27, an electrician from Danville, California

Jake, 29, a marketing consultant from Minneapolis, Minnesota

Jason, 29, a senior corporate banker from Seattle, Washington

Jean "Jean Blanc," 31, a colognoisseur from Pensacola, Florida

Joe, 31, a grocery store owner from Chicago, Illinois

John, 28, a software engineer from San Francisco, California

Jordan, 26, a male model from Crystal River, Florida

Kamil, 30, a social media participant from Monroe, New York

Leo, 31, a stuntman from Studio City, California

Lincoln, 26, an account sales executive from Los Angeles, California

Mike, 27, a sports analyst from Cincinnati, Ohio

Nick, 27, an attorney from Orlando, Florida

Rickey, 27, an IT consultant from San Diego, California

Ryan, 26, a banjoist from Manhattan Beach, California

Trent, 28, a realtor from Naples, Florida

Wills, 29, a graphic designer from Los Angeles, California

World, meet the men on the hunt for love on the next season of "The Bachelorette." ABC has announced the cast of 28 men who will fight to woo Becca Kufrin on the 14th season of the hit romance-reality series:Here's a look at what ABC is promising for this season:"The Bachelorette" premieres Monday, May 28, at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT | 8 p.m. PT on ABC.