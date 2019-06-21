'Toy Story 4:' Who is Forky? Meet the new characters from the movie

Here are the new faces you need to know heading into "Toy Story 4."
Forky
Voiced by Tony Hale
Forky -- a plastic spork that Bonnie turned into a craft project -- was not meant to be a toy. Because he's new, he has a lot of questions and needs things explained.
Forky believes that he was destined for the trash, a sentiment that voice actor Tony Hale likened to his feelings about joining such a legenedary franchise with the likes of Tom Hanks and Tim Allen.
"I have kind of the same imposter theory that Forky does," he told WLS-TV, "Why am I here? I'm with legends. This is a legendary franchise. Did they make a mistake? Why am I here?"
Despite his personal feelings about his destiny, Bonnie adores Forky. If all the merchandise that's already available is any indication, kids will, too.
Duke Caboom
Voiced by Keanu Reeves
Duke Caboom is the most spectacular daredevil Canada has ever seen, at least according to his commercial. But according to voice actor Keanu Reeves, he also has a lot of heart. And, as we've learned from the trailers, one of his favorite activities is striking poses.
And in case you're wondering how to say his name, Reeves said, "You can't just say 'Duke Caboom.' It's like, 'Duke CaBOOM.'"
Bunny and Ducky
Voiced by Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key
Dynamic comedy duo Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key are back together as the voices of Bunny and Ducky.
"I don't really want to describe it. It's just magic," Key told "Good Morning America" of working with his old friend again.
The pair are carnival prize toys and they are unafraid to speak their minds, even about the film itself. After Pixar released the first teaser trailer last year, they also released a "reaction" video with the two characters giving their two cents about the film.
Gabby Gabby
Voiced by Christina Hendricks
Gaby Gaby is a vintage doll with dubious intensions who might give you the heeby-jeebies. But the actress who voices her, Christina Hendricks, wants fans to withhold judgment until the end of the movie.
"It's one of those stories where, if you knew her situation, knew where she came from, you'd understand her," she told KABC-TV at the premiere. "Even Woody wants to help her."
Officer Giggle McDimples
Voiced by Ally Maki
Since we last saw Bo Peep in "Toy Story 2," she's met quite a few new toys. Her best friend now is Officer Giggle McDimples, a cop who is tiny in size but big in personality.
Bo Peep
Voiced by Annie Potts
Speaking of Bo Peep: while she's not a new character, you might need a reintroduction. In "Toy Story 4," we'll see a whole new side of the classic character.
"She's been given up, given away, sat on a shelf, freed herself and now she's sort of homeless but not helpless," Annie Potts told WLS-TV. "She has roared into her new transformed self in love and acceptance with humor and grace and a can-do attitude. What's not to love?"
"Toy Story 4" is in theaters now.
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Pixar and this station.
MORE ON 'TOY STORY 4'
'Toy Story 4' cast talk voicing familiar characters alongside new toys
'Toy Story 4' premiere: Stars hit red carpet in Hollywood
'Toy Story 4': Watch last trailer