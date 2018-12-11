METALLICA

Metallica provides 70,000 meals to food bank in Fresno, California

FRESNO, Calif.
The legendary heavy metal band Metallica gave Fresno more than a great show over the weekend at the Save Mart Center.

KFSN-TV reports, the Bay Area rockers' non-profit foundation also helped feed local families.

The members of Metallica tweeted out this message on Monday:

"Thank you to all the fans at #MetInFresno for raising this money with us."



The Central California Food Bank says this donation will help provide 70,000 meals in their community.

The donation totaled $10,000.

Metallica's "All Within My Hands" Foundation is focused on helping communities which have supported the band for years.

