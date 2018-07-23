ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'GMA Day' details: Michael Strahan, Sara Haines to host new hour

(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Two familiar faces will be at the GMA host table in a brand new final hour of Good Morning America coming soon.


Michael Strahan and Sara Haines will helm GMA Day in the afternoons starting September 10, ABC News announced on Monday.

"I cannot wait to kick things off with you," Strahan told Haines in the announcement video, adding to viewers, "We want you guys to join us so we can make every day an amazing GMA Day."

Haines wrote on her Instagram that leaving her co-host seat on The View is bittersweet.

"I LOVE my View family, but don't worry, my brand new *view* is literally down the street," she wrote. "Not even sure I can find the words to adequately express how excited I am to sit next to @michaelstrahan as we embark on this new journey."

The program, which was previously announced as the replacement for The Chew, will air at 1 p.m. ET | 12 p.m. CT/PT.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmenttelevisionABCgood morning americamichael strahan
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Prince George celebrates his 5th birthday
'The Sandlot' to return to theaters this weekend
Milwaukee officials invite Jay-Z to bring festival to city
Boots Riley discusses directorial debut in "Sorry to Bother You"
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Multiple people rescued from Mercer County house collapse
AccuWeather: Oppressive Humidity, Spotty Downpours This Week
Flooding concerns in Chester Co., boats rescue restaurant patrons
Vehicle sought after attack on woman, 82, in West Philadelphia
Photo shows family together before deadly duck boat accident
Possible tornado caused damage in Lehigh Valley
Alligator found in Delaware County backyard
Woman impaled by beach umbrella in Ocean City, Maryland
Show More
Pence visiting Philly, protesters to channel 'Handmaid's Tale'
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Route 422 eastbound reopens after crash
Uber, Lyft suspend driver who recorded passengers
More News