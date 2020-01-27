Michelle Obama wins Grammy Award for 'Best Spoken Word Album' for memoir 'Becoming'

LOS ANGELES -- Congratulations are in order for Michelle Obama: she's now a Grammy winner.
The former first lady won her first Grammy Sunday night for Best Spoken Word Album for the audio book of her 2019 memoir "Becoming."
Mrs. Obama was not on hand to accept the award.
Other nominees for Best Spoken Word included Michael Diamond, Adam Horovitz, Scott Sherratt and Dan Zit for the "Beastie Boys Book;" Eric Alexandrakis for "I.V. Catatonia: 20-years as a Tw-Time Cancer Survivor;" John Waters for "Mr. Know-It-All;" and Sekou Andrews for "Sekou Andrews & The String Theory."
