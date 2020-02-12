disney+ streaming service

'The Mighty Ducks' spinoff series starring Lauren Graham coming to Disney+

BURBANK, Calif. -- "Gilmore Girls" alum Lauren Graham is set to star in "The Mighty Ducks," a new series coming to Disney+ based on the 1990s hit franchise of the same name. Brady Noon has been cast as Graham's character's son.

Here's how Disney+ describes the series: "In present day Minnesota, the Mighty Ducks have evolved from scrappy underdogs to an ultra-competitive, powerhouse youth hockey team. After 12-year-old Evan (Noon) is unceremoniously cut from the Ducks, he and his mom Alex (Graham) set out to build their own ragtag team of misfits to challenge the cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of competitive youth sports."

Lauren Graham and Brady Noon have been cast in the Disney+ series "The Mighty Ducks."



Steve Brill, the original creator, writer and executive producer of the three 1990s-era "The Mighty Ducks" films, will serve as the co-creator and executive producer of the Disney+ series, which is produced by ABC Signature Studios.

The 10-episode series will begin production in Canada later this month and premiere on Disney+ later this year. Click here to learn more about Disney+.

